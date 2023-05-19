Friday, May 19, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay HC to seek quashing of CBI FIR against him, urgent hearing at 2:30 pm today

Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay HC to seek quashing of CBI FIR against him, urgent hearing at 2:30 pm today

The Central Bureau of Investigation had summoned Sameer Wankhede in connection with a corruption case in Aryan Khan's drugs cruise matter. However, the Delhi High Court granted protection from arrest (No coercive action) till May 22 to him.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Mumbai Updated on: May 19, 2023 12:19 IST
Sameer Wankhede
Image Source : PTI Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay HC

Mumbai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Friday moved a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Rs 25 crore extortion case regarding the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in 2021 in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case. An urgent hearing at 2.30 pm today has been allowed. 

'CBI action out of revenge'

In his petition, he claimed that the action in the case of Aryan Khan is being taken out of revenge. 

 

 

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Sameer News

Latest News