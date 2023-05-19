Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay HC to seek quashing of CBI FIR against him, urgent hearing at 2:30 pm today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sameer Wankhede moves to Bombay HC

Mumbai: Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Friday moved a petition before the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of an FIR filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Rs 25 crore extortion case regarding the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in 2021 in the Cordelia cruise drug bust case. An urgent hearing at 2.30 pm today has been allowed.

'CBI action out of revenge'

In his petition, he claimed that the action in the case of Aryan Khan is being taken out of revenge.