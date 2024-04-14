Salman Khan case: Pictures of two suspects who opened fire outside actor's residence released

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pictures of two suspects

Salman Khan case: In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police has released the pictures of the two suspects who opened fire outside the residence of actor Salman Khan on Sunday (April 14), officials said. The pictures of the suspects heading to the Bandra Railway Station have been released.

The Bandra Police of Mumbai registered a case against two unknown persons under Section 307 of IPC and Arms Act. The police registered the case based on the statement of Salman Khan's security guard.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan hours after the firing incident and assured him the government's support. He also suggested increasing the actor's security. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also reached Galaxy Apartment to meet Salman Khan at his residence.

Earlier on Sunday morning, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house leading the police to enhance security around his residence and launch a search for the accused, an official said. The two persons fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, the police official said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra CM speaks to Salman Khan hours after firing incident outside actor's home, police lodge case