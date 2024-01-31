Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: Rift in I.N.D.I.A as SP may not get any seats to contest in Lok Sabha polls, say sources

Maharashtra: Rift in I.N.D.I.A as SP may not get any seats to contest in Lok Sabha polls, say sources

Lok Sabha elections are due to held in April-May this year. Ahead of the polls, opposition parties have formed a bloc named I.N.D.I.A to take on the BJP-NDA government.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2024 14:51 IST
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press
Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference after a party meeting, in Lucknow.

Lok Sabha election 2024: As seat-sharing talks between I.N.D.I.A bloc members advances, sources have said that Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party may not get even a single seat in Maharashtra for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) sources, Akhilesh Yadav has been told that his party should support secular forces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that vote remains intact. However, the former Uttar Pradesh has also been assured of more seats to contest on in Maharashtra Assembly election, to be held later this year.

Senior MVA leader have conveyed this to Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav's party demanded two seats in Maharashtra from MVA, while party's Maharashtra unit wanted to contest on six seats.

ALSO READ | 'If parties want to fight separately, they should announce it,' Jairam Ramesh on I.N.D.I.A bloc seat sharing

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News