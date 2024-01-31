Maharashtra: Rift in I.N.D.I.A as SP may not get any seats to contest in Lok Sabha polls, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference after a party meeting, in Lucknow.

Lok Sabha election 2024: As seat-sharing talks between I.N.D.I.A bloc members advances, sources have said that Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party may not get even a single seat in Maharashtra for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) sources, Akhilesh Yadav has been told that his party should support secular forces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that vote remains intact. However, the former Uttar Pradesh has also been assured of more seats to contest on in Maharashtra Assembly election, to be held later this year.

Senior MVA leader have conveyed this to Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav's party demanded two seats in Maharashtra from MVA, while party's Maharashtra unit wanted to contest on six seats.

