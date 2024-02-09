Raj Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray, says ‘BJP govt must show same generosity…’

Follow us on Image Source : X/RAJ THACKERAY Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday (February 9) demanded ‘Bharat Ratna’ for Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and said that it will be a moment of jubilation for him and several others who have “inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts”. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the highest civilian honour for former prime ministers Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and and scientist S Swaminathan, in a step welcomed across political spectrum.

Thackeray said that since the BJP government has shown the “political generosity” by honouring the leaders from the Opposition (non-BJP leaders), it should display the “same generosity” and declare Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray.

What did Raj Thackeray say?

“Former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and S. Swaminathan, father of the Indian Green Revolution, were posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna. S. Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this honour during his lifetime. Anyway,” Thackeray posted on X.

“Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Center has shown political generosity by honouring P. V. Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same generosity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray ‘Bharat Ratna’ as well,” he added.

Hailing the Shiv Sena founder, Thackeray said that he was a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country.

“A prominent cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country deserves this honour. It will be a moment of jubilation for me, and others like me who have inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts,” the MNS chief said.

Mayawati demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

Hours after the Union Government conferred Bharat Ratna on former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday demanded the country's top civilian honour for party founder and Dalit leader Kanshi Ram.

Bharat Ratna in 2024

The decision to award Bharat Ratna to former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh and green revolution pioneer MS Swaminathan has taken the number of recipients of the country's highest civilian award to 53, five of them within 2024, maximum in a year so far. Till now, the maximum number of Bharat Ratna were awarded in 1999 when four recipients were given the coveted award.

Former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao, whose liberalisation policies revolutionised the economy, and Charan Singh, a champion of farmers' cause, and green revolution pioneer MS Swaminathan will be conferred Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

Singh, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, was one of the pioneers of anti-Congress politics at a time when the Congress was the hegemonic political force. Rao, a Telugu, is widely recognised for ushering in economic reforms.

