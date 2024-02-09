Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh: How Amit Shah, BJP reacted

Follow us on Image Source : PTI APJ Abdul Kalam with MS Swaminathan

Former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. The government had earlier announced the country's highest civilian honour for L K Advani and Karpoori Thakur.

The BJP welcomed the decision by calling the Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao as 'befitting tribute to the legendary statesman who shaped the history of our nation'

Leading the brigade was Home Minister Amit Shah who on X said, "Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu is a befitting tribute to the legendary statesman who shaped the history of our nation with an iconoclastic vision, intellect, and statesmanship. The contributions of PV Narasimha Rao Ji in navigating our economy safely through one of the most turbulent times to an era of inclusive progress will always be remembered. As we celebrate the versatile leadership of PV Narasimha Rao Ji, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to PM ModiJi for the decision to honour the political and intellectual giant with the most prestigious award."