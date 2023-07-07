What's brewing new in Maharashtra as Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde, speculations begin

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

Maharashtra Politics: Days after NCP faction led by rebel Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde)-BJP government in Maharashtra, now Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Raj Thackeray's meeting with Eknath Shinde has once again triggered new speculations as to what next can happen in the Maharashtra politics.

Both the leaders meeting has come after banners requesting Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to come together become a topic of discussion in Ulhasnagar after Mumbai.

An MNS functionary - Subhash Hatkar had put up such a banner trigerring a host of possibilities in the Maharashtra politics.

Raj feels Sharad Pawar's hand in recent Maharashtra politics

On Tuesday, Raj Thackeray claimed that the political developments in Maharashtra could have the blessings of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar himself.

He was talking to reporters here about NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state on Sunday, splitting the Sharad Pawar-led party.

"What has happened in the state is very disgusting... This is nothing but an insult to the voters of the state," Raj Thackeray said.

"Sharad Pawar started all these things in Maharashtra. He first experimented with `Pulod' (Purogami Lokshahi Dal) government back in 1978. Maharashtra had never witnessed such political scenarios ever. All these things started with Pawar, and ended with Pawar," he added.

The MNS chief then claimed that Sharad Pawar himself could be behind the recent developments.

"Praful Patel, Dilip Walse-Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal are not the ones who will go with Ajit Pawar (on their own and without Pawar senior's blessings)," he said.

