  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Rahul Gandhi-Uddhav Thackeray negotiate seat-sharing as deadlock forms over Mumbai Lok Sabha seats: Sources

Rahul Gandhi-Uddhav Thackeray negotiate seat-sharing as deadlock forms over Mumbai Lok Sabha seats: Sources

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray held talks over the seat-sharing in Mumbai Lok Sabha for the general elections, sources said.

Reported By : Rajesh Kumar Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Mumbai
Published on: March 01, 2024 23:34 IST
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray

The dispute between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls ended after Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray held talks, sources said on Friday (March 1). The deadlock was formed over the distribution of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. According to Congress sources, Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest in 4 seats while ally Congress will fight in 2 seats in Mumbai. Thackeray has agreed to give up on the North West Mumbai seat for Sanjay Nirupam, who is a staunch critic of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced to field Amol Kirtikar as its candidate from this seat.

In exchange for the Mumbai North West seat, Congress gave up its stake from the South Central Mumbai seat. Anil Desai is likely to be UBT’s candidate from this seat.

Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest in these seats:

South Mumbai, South Central Mumbai, North Mumbai, North East Mumbai

Congress will contest on these seats:

North Central Mumbai, North West Mumbai.

Formal announcement soon

The final announcement on the seat-sharing is likely to be made on March 5 or 6 in the presence of senior leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi – Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole and Prakash Ambedkar.

