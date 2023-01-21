Woman forced to consume powdered human bones in Pune; reason will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Shocking: Woman forced to consume powdered human bones in Pune; Know why

In a shocking incident, a woman living in Pune was forced to consume powdered bones of dead humans by her husband and in-laws in order to conceive a child. The woman had later filed a complaint at the Sinhgad Police station under Pune city Police on Wednesday. The FIR had named 7 people including the husband, in-laws, and a Tantrik baba.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhail Sharma, "Police have registered a case under sections 498 a, 323, 504, 506 of IPC along with section 3 of anti-superstition act (Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 )against seven persons."

The victim apparently registered a complaint with the police on separate matters.In the first matter, the victim alleged that her in-laws had demanded some dowry during the time of marriage (in 2019) which included some cash, gold and silver jewellery. In the second matter, the police have imposed section 3 of anti-superstition and black magic, according to the complaint application.

According to the police, in the second matter, during several Amavasya, the victim's in-laws forced her to indulge in some superstitious activities at home and in some other rituals the victim was forcefully taken to an unknown crematorium and asked to eat some bones of a dead human.

DCP Sharma further informed that the in-laws in another type of ritual had taken the victim to some unknown area in the Konkan region of Maharashtra where she was forced to indulge in an 'Aghori' practice under a waterfall. During these practices, they were also taking instructions from a Tantrik Baba over the phone through video calls."

Accordingly, taking serious cognizance of the complaint we have registered an FIR against seven accused and started probing the case," said DCP Sharma."We have started to search the particular crematorium where these practices took place. We would be arresting these accused as soon as possible after which more details of the incident will be revealed. Right now we can be assured that an ACP rank police officer would be supervising the case probe," the DCP further added. According to the police, the victim's family is well-educated but indulged in such practices.

(With inputs from ANI)

