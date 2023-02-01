Maharashtra: 4 killed, 20 injured in bus-truck collision in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The injured persons were taken to hospital, police said.

Maharashtra : At least 4 people lost their lives while 20 others were injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Pune-Solapur highway on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place near Yavat village in the Pune district of Maharashtra at around 5 am, they added.

"The private bus hit the stationary truck from the rear side. Four people were killed and around 20 others were injured," Yavat police station's inspector Hemant Shedge said.

Just a day earlier, at least four people died on the spot after a car collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in the Palghar district.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Dahanu area when the car was en route to Mumbai from Gujarat and rammed into the bus after the car driver lost control of the vehicle.

Earlier, at least nine people were killed in a truck-car collision on the Mumbai-Goa highway on Thursday. According to reports, the deceased were all relatives who were returning from Mumbai after paying a condolence visit to another relative's death.

