Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Shocking! Man sets 19-year-old woman afire for pressuring him to marry

Shocking: A man of 21 set a woman of 19 afire after she pressurized him to marry her. This incident took place on Wednesday in Coimbatore. The victim died of burns today. As per the police, the girl was pestering the man to marry her and the enraged man set her ablaze.

The two fell in love

According to the police, the girl died of burns today. The two were residents of Palladam in the Tirupur district. She fell in love with the man from the neighbourhood and began pressuring him to tie the knot, so he started avoiding her, said the police.

The man was hospitalised too

On Wednesday, the two met at a desolate place and she began pestering him to marry. This enraged him so much that he set her ablaze, the police said. She screamed in pain and passersby alerted the police. Later, she was taken to a hospital where she died, the police said adding that the man was also hospitalised with minor burns and was being interrogated, they said.

Also Read | Shocking: Inebriated man urinated on female co-passenger on Air India flight

Also Read | Shocking! Indian illegal call centres dupe Rs 25,000 crore from gullible Americans in 2022

Latest India News