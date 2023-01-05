Thursday, January 05, 2023
     
Shocking! Man sets 19-year-old woman afire for pressuring him to marry

Shocking: A 21-year-old man sets a 19-year-old woman afire in Coimbatore as she was pressuring him to marry. The girl died of burns today.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Bhagya Luxmi | Coimbatore
Published on: January 05, 2023 17:20 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Shocking! Man sets 19-year-old woman afire for pressuring him to marry

Shocking: A man of 21 set a woman of 19 afire after she pressurized him to marry her. This incident took place on Wednesday in Coimbatore. The victim died of burns today. As per the police, the girl was pestering the man to marry her and the enraged man set her ablaze. 

The two fell in love 

According to the police, the girl died of burns today. The two were residents of Palladam in the Tirupur district. She fell in love with the man from the neighbourhood and began pressuring him to tie the knot, so he started avoiding her, said the police. 

The man was hospitalised too  

On Wednesday, the two met at a desolate place and she began pestering him to marry. This enraged him so much that he set her ablaze, the police said. She screamed in pain and passersby alerted the police. Later, she was taken to a hospital where she died, the police said adding that the man was also hospitalised with minor burns and was being interrogated, they said.

