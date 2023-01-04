Shocking: Inebriated man urinated on female co-passenger on Air India flight

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The shocking incident took place in November 2022

An internal committee constituted by Air India for probing a shocking incident in which an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger, recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list', an aviation company official said on Wednesday.

The matter is now under a government committee and the decision is awaited, he added.

"We are seeking a report from the Airline and shall take action against those found negligent," said Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on November 26, 2022 and a police complaint regarding the incident was lodged, the Air India official said.

The incident took place in business class on November 26, 2022 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to New Delhi, news agency ANI quoted Air India official as saying.

Following a police complaint, an inquiry was carried out, he added.

A similar embarrassing incident was reported in late December after a video surfaced on social media in which an ugly fighting between passengers broke out before the take-off of the A320 Koklata-bound plane from Bangkok on December 26. In the clip, a male passenger was being slapped multiple times by a few male co-passengers as one of the passengers refused to adjust his chair.

Stepping into the matter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that a police complaint has been filed against passengers who did not follow protocol and fought mid-air on a Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways flight.

"With regard to the scuffle between passengers on board a Thai Smile Airways flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable," Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia tweeted.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) filed a police complaint regarding the scuffle between. The security watchdog said the police have already started its investigation, and further action will follow.

