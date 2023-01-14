Saturday, January 14, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Pune
  5. Pune: 4 of a family found dead, police suspect suicide

Pune: 4 of a family found dead, police suspect suicide

Dipak Thote (55), his wife Indu (45), their son (24), and daughter (17) were found dead in their house in the Keshavnagar area late Friday night, said a police officer from Mundhwa police station.

Atul Singh Reported By: Atul Singh Pune Published on: January 14, 2023 11:50 IST
Pune: 4 of a family found dead, police suspect suicide
Image Source : INDIA TV Pune: 4 of a family found dead, police suspect suicide

In a shocking incident, a couple and their two children were found dead in their house in ​​Pune, police said suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Dipak Thote (55), his wife Indu (45), their son (24), and daughter (17) were found dead in their house in the Keshavnagar area late Friday night, said a police officer from Mundhwa police station.

"No suicide note has been found so far. We are probing the suicide angle and according to the preliminary information, there was some financial loss to the family," the police officer said.

He said the deaths were caused due to consumption of a poisonous substance and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra and Pune Section

Top News

Latest News