Maharashtra: Six relatives detained on murder charges after bodies of 7 members of family found in Pune river

Maharashtra: Six relatives detained on murder charges after bodies of 7 members of a family found in Pune river

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra police has detained at least six people, including a woman. in a murder connection after the bodies of seven members of a family were found in a riverbed in Pune district. The police said that prima facie it looked like a case of suicide, however, further investigation confirmed it to be a murder.

According to police, the deceased included a couple in their 40s, their daughter, son-in-law, and three grandchildren. They were identified as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Mohan (40), their daughter Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28), and three children aged between three and seven years.

Meanwhile, ADG Law and Order and Pune SP have confirmed the murder of all seven people. According to sources, all seven members of the family were killed by their relatives over personal animosity. They were allegedly given some sedatives before being thrown into the river.

Police awaiting forensic report

The police further said that they are awaiting the forensic report as no external injury marks have been found on the bodies of deceased. They also said that one accused is still at large and that efforts are being made to nab him as soon as possible.

It should be noted here that four bodies were found between January 18 and January 22 while three bodies were found on Tuesday near Pargon bridge on the Bheema river on the outskirts of Yavat village in Daund tehsil, around 45 km away from Pune city.

The bodies were found 200 to 300 metres away from each other in the Bheema river bed, police earlier said. The deceased were from Beed and Osmanabad districts in the Marathwada region and used to work as labourers, they added.