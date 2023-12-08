Friday, December 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: Six killed, eight injured as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune | VIDEO

Maharashtra: Six killed, eight injured as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune | VIDEO

The fire ignited around 3 pm, spreading rapidly due to the presence of inflammable materials stored in the compound. This led to burn injuries for several workers within the unit.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Pune Updated on: December 08, 2023 17:29 IST
Visuals from the candle-making factory
Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the candle-making factory

Pune fire:   At least six people were killed and eight others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday. 

According to sources, a fire erupted in a warehouse situated in Talwade, Pimpri Chinchwad city. The warehouse is known for manufacturing birthday candles and firecrackers. The ire broke out suddenly at around 3 pm today in the warehouse.

What was the reason for the ablaze? 

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh, said "As per preliminary information, there are six dead bodies and some with minor/major injuries have been admitted to the hospital. It seems that sparkle birthday candles were manufactured here."  Singh further said that the fire has been doused and the cause is yet to be ascertained.

It is being reported that the warehouse operated without a license and this is not the first occurrence of such incidents. As of now, the bodies of six women have been recovered, and the search for other laborers is ongoing. Additionally, eight laborers have been transported to a private hospital.

The injured were admitted to hospitals in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the commissioner informed.

(Report: Zaid)

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Pune News

Latest News