Prakash Ambedkar questions existence of MVA in Maharashtra, says major rift in alliance over 15 seats

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar once again hinted that all is not well with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Ambedkar said that all three allies in the MVA are not able to reslove sheat-sharing issues ahead of Lok Sabhe lections.

He questioned the future of MVA saying the alliance may be collapsed over the seat-sharing issue. Ambedkar asserted Congress and Thakceray's Sena are locked horns over 10 Lok Sabha seats, adding there is a stalmate over 5 seats among all-three partners of MVA.

On his party's alliance with the MVA, he said if the alliance collapses and any ally of the coalition comes forward, he would forge a pre-poll alliance. Ambedkar has been critical of the MVA for the last couple of days over the delay in the finalisation of the sheat-sharing deal.

MVA allies discuss seat-sharing with Ambedkar: Raut

However, last week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut ruled out any dispute in Maha Vikas Aghadi on any of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra as the three constituents discussed seat-sharing along with Ambedkar's VBA for the upcoming polls.

Speaking to reporters after attending the meeting, Raut said details of the seat-sharing formula will be announced jointly by MVA members, but refused to assign any timeline.

