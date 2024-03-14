Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD may give only 7 seats to Congress in Bihar, 3 to Left parties, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may offer only 7 seats out of 40 in Bihar to Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Thursday (March 14). The Lalu Yadav-led party wants to field its candidates in every seat where the JDU is likely to contest, they added.

Earlier the Congress had staked claim on 15 seats, however, sources said that the RJD is mulling giving only 7 seats to the grand old party.

“The RJD wants to give only 7 seats to Congress. Yesterday, Congress had claimed 15 seats. RJD wants to field its candidate on every seat of JDU. RJD wants to contest on 30 seats and wants to give 3 seats to Left parties,” sources said.

