PM Modi unveils statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg | WATCH

Sindhudurg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Later in the day today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to witness the operational demonstration by the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day.

He also paid homage to the rich maritime heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who constructed several coastal and sea forts, including the Sindhudurg Fort. The Maratha empire founder's seal inspired the new naval ensign that was adopted last year when PM Modi commissioned the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

PM Modi extends greetings on Navy Day

The Prime Minister extended greetings on the occasion and said that the commitment of the Indian Navy to safeguarding the country's waters is a testament of their dedication to the country.

"On Navy Day, best wishes to all the personnel of the Indian Navy. Their commitment to safeguarding our seas is a testament to their unwavering dedication to duty and love for our nation. In every circumstance, their spirit and resolve remain unshakable. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifices," PM Modi posted on X.

"I look forward to joining the Navy Day programme at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra later today. This place has a close association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose efforts to build a strong navy are well known," he added.

Indian Navy Day

Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to recognise the achievements of the country’s naval force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra where the forces will conduct an operational demonstration. The date holds a historical significance as it commemorates 'Operation Trident' carried out during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The theme of this year’s Navy Day is ‘Operational Efficiency, Readiness, and Mission Accomplishment in the Maritime Domain’. Last year, the theme was ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ which marked the 50 years of India’s victory in the 1971 war.

The occasion is celebrated by organising events across naval bases and significant military establishments in the country. Parades are held and naval advanced capabilities are put on display, which is telecast live on television, for the countrymen. The entire show presents the Indian Navy’s prowess as an advanced armed force of the country. The event is attended by top brass of the armed forces.

