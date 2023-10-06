Who will get NCP name and symbol? Election Commission to hear pleas by Sharad Pawar, Ajit's factions today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Left)

Maharashtra: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will today hear the plea of both the factions of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) -- one led by Sharad Pawar and another by his nephew Ajit Pawar -- over the claim on the party name and symbol.

In July, ECI directed both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar to share documents, submitted to the polling body, with each other. The first hearing in the matter before the ECI is scheduled to take place today.

