Mumbai: Seven dead, over 40 injured as massive fire breaks out in Goregaon building | WATCH

Over 40 were injured in the fire incident that occurred in Goregoan.

Mumbai: At least seven people died including two minors after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Mumbai's Goregaon West area in the early hours of Friday. The blaze erupted at around 3 am at Jay Bhavani building, a ground-plus-seven structure, in Azad Nagar locality of Goregaon West, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per the information provided by the reporter, the fire suddenly broke out in the shop located on the ground floor and parked vehicles. So far, over 40 people have been rescued from the building.

Fire extinguished at 7 am

A total of ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire. The fire was extinguished at around 7 am nearly after four hours the blaze started.

According to Mumbai Police, till now, out of a total of 46 people injured in the fire, seven of them have lost their lives and 39 are under treatment in HBT and Cooper Hospital.

Injured undergoing treatment

A total of 31 people were admitted to HBT, out of which one male and five females died including two minors. Another 25 injured are undergoing treatment at HBT including 12 males and 13 females.

After the incident, 15 others were admitted to the Cooper Hospital including six males and nine females.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the fire incident and asserted that the state government is providing all the required assistance. "Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC and Mumbai Police officials and all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones," he wrote in a post on X.