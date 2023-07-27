Mumbai records its wettest July ever with 1557.8 mm rainfall, city on red alert today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The last wettest July on record was in 2020.

Mumbai rains: Mumbai, the financial capital of India, which is experiencing an incessant wet spell continuously for two weeks, on Wednesday recorded the wettest July ever in the history of the city. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded 1557.8 mm of rainfall in July with five days remaining. The previous wettest July on record was in 2020 when 1,502 mm rainfall was logged by the IMD.

“From July 1 to July 26, 2023 morning 0830 hours (8.30 am), Santacruz (observatory) had recorded 1,433 mm. So today, this record for wettest July has been broken at 2030 (8.30 pm) on July 26, 2023, with the Santacruz observatory recording a total of 1557.8 mm so far,” the IMD said.

"Extremely heavy rainfall" warning for Mumbai

Meanwhile, the IMD upgraded the weather warning for the city placing it under the ‘red alert’ category predicting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. According to the weather office, ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ is likely in Mumbai and its suburban areas from 8:00 pm on July 26 to the afternoon on July 27.

BMC requested all citizens to stay alert and stay indoors as incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai the whole day, slowing down road traffic.

Schools closed in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also announced a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges on July 27 in Mumbai. The decision came after IMD issued a "red alert" for the metropolis. “In view of the red alert issued for Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for all municipal, government-run and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in the city and suburbs on Thursday as safety of stunts is a top priority," a statement issued by the BMC said.

Incessant heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, which slowed down the road traffic. Several areas, including Fort, Colaba, Nariman Point, Elphinstone Road, Grant Road, and suburbs including Andheri, Marol, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon received more than 100 mm of rainfall on Wednesday.

The city received 61.19 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 4 pm, while eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 34.53 mm and 40.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the same period. The intensity of rain was more in the suburbs in the morning hours while the island city received intermittent heavy showers in the afternoon.

