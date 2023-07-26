Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert in Ratnagiri for July 27, orange in Mumbai, Thane and ...

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) IMD issues red alert in Ratnagiri for July 27

Maharashtra: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued red and orange alerts for various parts of Maharashtra. According to the weathermen, a red alert has been issued in Ratnagiri for July 27 (Thursday) and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

According to the officials, the Raigad district of Maharashtra recorded an average 104 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 10 am on Wednesday. They further informed that, so far, the district has received 64 per cent of the average rainfall in this monsoon season. Moreover, a surge in the water level of the Kundalika River in Raigad was witnessed. The river was flowing above the danger mark on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a 'red' alert for Wednesday was issued, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Raigad district. Incessant rain lashed parts of Mumbai city leading to slow movements of vehicles on roads. However, the service of local train remaind normal with slight delay.

"The weather bureau has predicted heavy rain in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places, and the possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph in the next 24 hours," as per the daily weather forecast issued on Wednesday morning.