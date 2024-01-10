Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mumbai rains: Parts of city receive unseasonal showers | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai rains: Parts of Mumbai's suburban area received light rains late in the evening on Tuesday (January 9). The skies were overcast since the afternoon, leading to a rise in humidity in the middle of winter.

Goregaon, Malad Borivali, Andheri, Jogeshwari and some other areas reported showers, a civic official said. Some parts of neighbouring Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts also recorded light rains late in the evening.

Unrelenting cold wave sweeps Delhi, Uttar Pradesh:

Meanwhile, as the bone-chilling cold wave continued to sweep Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere across the North Indian belt, people struggled to keep warm. As the mercury went into a free fall in Uttar Pradesh, people sat around bonfires to take the warmth from the crackling flames.

In the national capital, homeless people were seen huddling in government-run night shelters. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3°C.

It was still colder in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, with the minimum temperatures in Kanpur and Agra dropping below freezing point- at 1.1 and 1.0°C respectively. The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

