Tamil Nadu: Incessant rains damage harvest-ready crops, AIADMK chief demands compensation for farmers

The Meteorological Centre said that till January 9 morning, a few spells of light-moderate rain are likely in Chennai and the neighbourhood and heavy rainfall in some areas.

Crops ready for harvest were damaged in Tamil Nadu, including the Cauvery delta and northern coastal regions, due to overnight rains in certain parts of the state. AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded that the state government provide relief to farmers for the crop loss they suffered.

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, besides Villupuram and Kallakurichi received good spells of rain while the Cauvery delta regions including Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur received moderate to heavy rain.

A Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin said a trough in the easterlies runs from south Sri Lanka to north coastal Tamil Nadu in the lower tropospheric levels, under the influence of which in light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places in the state, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in northern coastal areas and extremely heavy rain at a few areas in Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

Palaniswami said that in Nagapattinam district, paddy crop ready for harvest in an expanse of about 30,000 acres was damaged following rains during the past couple of days. Similarly, there was crop loss in Chidambaram of Cuddalore district and in the districts of Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, he said in a statement.

The leader of the opposition and former chief minister said the government should declare a minimum relief of Rs 25,000 per acre and also ensure appropriate compensation for farmers under crop insurance.

The Meteorological Centre said that till January 9 morning, a few spells of light-moderate rain are likely in Chennai and the neighbourhood and heavy rainfall in some areas. Monday was declared a holiday for schools in some districts including Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore and Kallakurichi. Schools and colleges in Nagapattinam and Keelvelur areas were also closed on January 8.

