Tamil Nadu: Holiday announced for schools, colleges in several districts amid incessant rainfall

As Tamil Nadu continues to reel under the incessant rainfall, the district administrations have declared holidays for schools and colleges in several parts of the state on Monday, January 8. According to officials, holiday has been announced in Nagapattinam, Kilvelur Taluk, Viluppuram and Cuddalore districts. Further, schools will remain closed in Vellore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai.

More rain predicted across state

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain over various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next seven days. "Moderate rain is very likely to continue at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area," it said.

"Light to moderate rain with occasional intense spells accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during day time, today," it added.

Unprecedented rains in Tamil Nadu

It should be mentioned here that Tamil Nadu has witnessed unprecedented rains this year. At first, Cyclone Michaung brought heavy rains to Chennai and surrounding districts, leaving a destruction trail. Recently, Tamil Nadu's southern districts witnessed heavy rainfalls.

Due to the rains, the state has incurred heavy losses of public and private property, running into crores. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought Rs 12,000 crore in central assistance and Rs 7,300 crore of immediate relief for the damages in the flood.

