Railway services remain fog-affected as 20 trains run late amid cold wave | Check list

Railway services have suffered due to the cold wave in North India as fog continues to engulf the region. As many as 20 trains are running late on Monday morning. Check list.

Published on: January 08, 2024 9:48 IST
Cold wave: As many as 20 trains, arriving in Delhi, were running late on Monday (January 8) morning as fog engulfed several parts of India, officials said. A Rajdhani Express, incoming from Bhubaneswar was delayed by 1.30 hours. Some trains were delayed by as late as 6 hours while some others were falling short of the scheduled time by 6.30 hours. Railway services have been severely affected by the persistent cold wave in North India with fog surrounding the cities for most part of the day.

Check list of trains delayed:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts continued shallow to moderate fog in the upcoming week, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rainfall on Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted continued cold to severe cold conditions over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan during Monday, with a subsequent decrease.

(With ANI inputs)

