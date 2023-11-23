Mumbai: Journalist, daughter cheat death as Uber driver collides with truck while on phone

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DHAVALKULKARNI The accident site where Uber car narrowly escaped tragedy in a collision with a truck.

In a chilling incident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, prominent author and historian Dhaval Kulkarni, accompanied by his 11-year-old daughter, narrowly escaped tragedy in a collision with a truck. Kulkarni took to X (Twitter), using the platform to shed light on the incident and implore both authorities and ride-sharing giant Uber to promptly address road safety concerns. The journey, initially scheduled as a routine train ride, took an unforeseen turn when Kulkarni and his daughter had to resort to booking an Uber due to wait-listed train tickets. Despite the driver boasting a seemingly commendable rating of 4.93, signs of fatigue and risky driving behavior, including yawning and erratic lane changes, became evident.

“En route, he began speaking on the phone. I find this disconcerting and unsafe, but did not want an argument or escalation in the presence of my daughter. Soon after we took the Expressway, the driver began yawning. He also drove rashly at times, cut lanes, and almost brushed against a truck,” detailed Kulkarni.

As they descended the ghat near Khopoli, a truck obstructed the carriageway, resulting in a collision that triggered the airbags, causing injuries to Kulkarni.

“Even as I yelled at him to watch out, our car smashed into the rear end of the truck. The airbag activated and slammed against my chest. I was dazed and in immense pain from the impact, but instinctively looked at the rear seat to check on my daughter. She was rattled but kept calm. Thankfully, the driver was OK,” he continued.

The aftermath unveiled a stark lack of immediate assistance. The truck driver fled the scene, and Kulkarni's attempts to secure another Uber were thwarted by an unresponsive driver. Without first aid from on-site officials, Kulkarni had to rely on personal connections, including reaching out to IPS officer Ravinder Singal for assistance.

Under the leadership of SP Tanaji Chikhale, the police provided vital support, organising an ambulance to transport Kulkarni and his daughter to MGM Hospital. Due to logistical challenges, they later proceeded to Bombay Hospital, where medical examinations revealed blunt trauma to Kulkarni's chest.

In the aftermath, Kulkarni raised crucial questions about expressway safety, denouncing over-speeding, lane cutting, and heavy vehicles in improper lanes. He also highlighted the absence of immediate aid from authorities and proposed safety measures for ride-sharing platforms like Uber.

Uber responded by assuring reimbursement of medical costs through their accident insurance policy. Nevertheless, Kulkarni underscored the pressing need for systemic road safety improvements, urging authorities to address the issues plaguing the expressway.

