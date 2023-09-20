Mumbai: Portions of 4-storey residential building collapse in Girgaon, none hurt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Portions of 4-storey residential building collapse in Girgaon, none hurt.

A portion of a 4-story residential building in the Girgaon area of Mumbai collapsed today, as confirmed by civic authorities. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control room said.

The collapse occurred in Girgaon, a densely populated locality in Mumbai, and raised concerns about the safety of older structures in the city. Civic officials promptly responded to the incident, with rescue teams dispatched to assess the situation and ensure there were no individuals trapped or injured in the debris.

A partial building collapse incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:35 pm in the Girgaon area of Mumbai. Thanks to swift action taken by civic staff, police, and the Mumbai Fire Brigade, there were no reported injuries. The incident occurred at Bansi Bhavan, Khetwadi 3rd lane, Near Alankar Cinema in Girgaon, at around 2:50 pm. Parts of a weather shed suddenly collapsed, prompting immediate response efforts by authorities.

According to the civic body, a section of the 2nd and 3rd-floor weather shed collapsed, while some portions remained precariously hanging from the structure's ground floor to the upper three floors. Fortunately, individuals who were trapped on the 2nd and 3rd floors were safely rescued via the building's staircase.

To ensure the safety of residents and passersby, the hanging portion of the weather shed was skillfully removed using bamboo. Additionally, as a precautionary measure, the immediate vicinity was cordoned off temporarily.

This incident underscores the importance of rapid response and coordinated efforts by civic authorities in addressing such emergencies. Further investigations will be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse and assess the overall structural integrity of the building. Public safety remains a top priority, and steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also read | Maharashtra: New town being planned by MMRDA across Mumbai harbour, check details

Also read | Maharashtra: Highly decomposed body of woman found in Thane, hunt on for live-in partner