Maharashtra: New town being planned by MMRDA across Mumbai harbour, check details

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated with tri-colour lights in Mumbai

Mumbai: A new town across Mumbai harbour region has been proposed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), a top official said.

Looking at the rising population and in order to provide better facilities to the people, a new city has been proposed which will further boost economic activity and contribute in country's GDP.

The new town is being planned from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the Mumbai Transharbour Link (MTHL).

The authority is aiming to make the region as the fastest growing growing centre in the country in the next decade on the back of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and the Mumbai Transharbour Link (MTHL), its commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said.

"From MMRDA, we have proposed a new town where the MTHL lands. MTHL is supposed to be a game changer," Mukherjee said. The new town will be settled in around 350 sq km.

How big is Mumbai?

The Mumbai city covers approx 600 sq km of area, Navi Mumbai around 344 sq km and the Naina city being planned by Cidco next door is 370 sq km. Sanjay Mukherjee said that the new city will be different from Naina city but didn't give any other details.

He said MTHL and NMIA will each boost the national GDP by 1 percentage point, which will turn the Navi Mumbai region into a hotspot for economic activity.

The 160-hectare Bandra Kurla Complex business district, also developed by the MMRDA a few decades ago, contributes 2.8 per cent of the national GDP, he said.

Mukherjee said 2025 will be a "watermark" year in the megapolis' infrastructure journey, and pointed out that a slew of projects being undertaken now will get fructified then. Work on the NMIA is also slated to finish by 2024-end, he added.

With inputs from PTI

