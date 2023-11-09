Thursday, November 09, 2023
     
Mumbai pollution level betters to 'moderate' in few areas, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus still in 'very poor'

Mumbai Pollution: However, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) and Marine Drive area's Air Quality Index dipped to 'Very Poor' category.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: November 09, 2023 10:48 IST
Mumbai pollution level
Mumbai pollution level

Mumbai Air Pollution: In a slight relief from the toxic air, the overall Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) of India's business capital was recorded in the moderate category at 150. However, in some areas, the AQI continued to be in the 'very bad' category. 

In a bid to ease air pollution woes, the Bombay High Court has put a temporary ban on construction work and ordered the bursting of firecrackers from 7 pm to 10 pm only. The Mumbai civic body has started washing the roads in the city as part of the measures to reduce air pollution which has become a matter of concern over the last few weeks. 

Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) Area Wise

AREA AQI
Bhandup 110
Colaba 135
Chembur 150
BKC 196
Borivali 140
Malad 155
Andheri 135
Worli 83
CST 302

In Mumbai Air Quality Index has reached 301 on November 7. According to the state government's pollution control meter installed in CST, on Tuesday the air quality of Mumbai is in the category of unhealthy.

As per reports, bridges and metro flyovers are being built continuously in Mumbai city. The dust coming out from the construction is increasing the level of pollution in the city. Due to this during the hearing of the case on Monday, the court reprimanded the concerned department and said that if the air quality is not improved by Friday, public construction work will be banned for a few days.

