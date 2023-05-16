Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai Police nabs man from Delhi for duping students through fake joining letters

The Mumbai Police arrested a man from New Delhi over cheating dozens of students while promising them of providing jobs via Naukari.com.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar Ashok Kumar (30) contacted the complainant through the app of naukri.com.

Posing as a Senior Officer of Human Resource (HR) Recruitment of CMA-CGM (Shipping Company) or Merchant Navy, he asked for documents from the complainant on WhatsApp and also sent a fake joining letter to the complainant with unique placement or fictitious email ED of CMA-CGM.

Rs 4.5 lakh demanded in the name of 'joining'

The accused sent a fake joining letter of CMA-CGM, a shipping firm, and demanded Rs 4.47 lakh from the complainant in the name of medical, stay in company, immigration, security charge and visa.

The vicious thug got the money transferred to his HDFC bank account. After everything happened, when the complainant reached the CMA-CGM company in Chennai, it came to know that she was duped.

The accused was arrested from Delhi Circle 12's Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil said that when the complainant lodged a complaint with the police, Ankush Dandge, Cyber ​​Officer of Dahisar Police did bank details and technical analysis and found out that the accused is in Delhi.

After this, forming a team under the guidance of senior officers, accused Ravi Kumar Ashok Kumar Sharma (30) was arrested from Begumpur in New Delhi.

