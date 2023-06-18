Empty rake of Mumbai local train derails; down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat to be affected

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A rake of EMU train derails

An empty rake of Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) derailed at Ambarnath railway station, Mumbai, at around 8.25 am, said the Public Relations Department, Central Railway on Sunday.

No casualties were reported but the down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat has been affected, he added.

"One rear coach of empty EMU rake derailed in Ambarnath siding at 08.25 hrs on 18.6.2023," a press release issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai read.

"Train 18520 DN LTT-VSKP express derailed at Ambarnath station home signal. Down Kalyan to Badlapur section is blocked and down Badlapur to Karjat section is working. UP Karjat to Kalyan section is working. Efforts being made to re-rail the coach and restore the traffic as soon as possible. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted," it added.

Meanwhile, senior officers of Central Railway have rushed to the spot.

