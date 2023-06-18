Mumbai: Thick smoke spotted at Trident Hotel building; authority says no fire it was maintenance drill

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thick smoke spotted at Trident Hotel building

Mumbai fire: A fire broke out at the Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point, Mumbai on Sunday morning. The fire was doused by the hotel's internal fire system.

Thick black smoke was seen at the top of the building in the video clips.

However, Mumbai Police claimed that it was not a fire incident but a maintenance drill carried out by the hotel staffers.

Mumbai Fire Brigade also rejected reports of fire saying there was no fire at the Trident Hotel building at Nariman Point.

"It was not a fire incident but a regular maintenance drill where there was some smoke from their chimney and it seemed like a fire. We also moved our teams to the spot but nothing was there, we are still at the spot," said Mumbai Fire Brigade officials.

"Due to technical failure in tube boiler kept at the basement of 02 basement plus ground upper 34 floored Highrise Hotel Building, Smoke was coming out from chimney on the terrace of the building, seen by a pedestrian person at 0655 Hrs., After the arrival of Fire brigade inquiry made with Oberoi Trident hotel authority and also premises was thoroughly inspected by Fire brigade there was no fire hence Good Intend False Alarm Message was transmitted," a statement released by the fire brigade department read.

