Delhi: Two women shot dead in RK Puram over money settlement dispute

Image Source : ANI Delhi murder: Women shot dead in broad daylight in RK Puram

In a shocking incident, at least two women were shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram PS limits in broad daylight on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Pinky and Jyoti (29). According to Manoj C, DCP South West, Delhi, the assailants came for the victim's brother and a quarrel erupted over a money settlement issue.

"The deceased has been identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29). The assailants came for the victim's brother primarily," said the DCP. He asserted that a case was registered and a probe was underway.

This is a breaking story. More details are underway.