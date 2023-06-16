Delhi HC issues notice to fire service, police and MCD over Mukherjee Nagar fire incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukherjee Nagar fire incident

Delhi High Court on Friday took suo moto cognisance of the Mukherjee Nagar fire accident that occurred earlier on Thursday (June 15) and issued notice to Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and MCD. The high court has sought their response over the fire incident in the coaching centre within two weeks. With this, the court has also directed the fire service to conduct a fire safety audit.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Fire Service to check whether or not fire safety certificates were issued to the coaching centre.

"Delhi High Court takes suo moto cognizance of the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident, issues notice to Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and MCD and seeks their response within two weeks," read a tweet of ANI.

"The Court also directs the Delhi Fire Service to conduct a fire safety audit and to check whether or not fire safety certificates were issued," the tweet added.

Earlier on June 15, at least 61 people were admitted to three hospitals for treatment after a fire erupted at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

"Out of them, around 50 have been discharged. The place of occurrence was inspected and photographed by the district crime team. The place of occurrence was also inspected by the forensic team of FSL, Rohini, Delhi," officials said.

"Around 200-250 students from different coaching centres were attending the classes at the time of the incident. Preliminary enquiry revealed that there was fire in electric meters installed on the ground floor of the building. A case u/s 336/337/338/120B/34 IPC is being registered in PS Mukherjee Nagar and further investigation is in progress," they said.

Earlier in the day, dramatic scenes were seen at the coaching centre when students had to escape using windows and ropes to save their lives.

