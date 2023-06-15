Delhi: Fire at coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar, students climb down to safety using wires | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire at the coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar

Mukherjee Nagar fire incident: A coaching center caught fire in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi on Thursday. Several students were seen climbing down through windows with the support of wires.

11 fire tenders rushed to the site and doused the fire. The rescue operation was conducted successfully. No injuries have been reported so far, the fire officials said.

The flame spread after the electric board installed on the ground floor of the four-storey building caught fire.

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

In a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet, officials said.

Mukherjee Nagar, located in northern Delhi, is one of the hotspots for coaching centers and it is considered a hub of the education sector.

