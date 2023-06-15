Wrestlers protest: Police likely to file chargesheet against WFI chief in sexual harassment case today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers leveled sexual harassment charges against WFI chief.

Wrestlers protest: All eyes are on Delhi Police as investigation officials are set to file a chargesheet today (Thursday) in connection with the case of alleged sexual harassment filed against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. A case was filed after some women wrestlers alleged Singh of sexually harassing them. Top wrestlers- Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and others staged months-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Singh's arrest.

Government's effort to end protests

On June 7, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and assured the agitating wrestlers that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15, following which they suspended their stir. After his meeting, Thakur addressed a press conference and said the wrestlers had suggested that the charge sheet in the case be filed by June 15 and the WFI elections be held by June 30. The wrestlers had also suggested that an Internal Complaints Committee of WFI headed by a woman be formed. All these proposals were agreed to unanimously by the Sports Minister. Following the assurance, the grapplers suspended their agitation till June 15. The protesting wrestlers have been demanding the arrest of Singh, who they have accused of sexually exploiting women wrestlers, including a minor. In another key decision, the government also agreed not to allow Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed three terms as president, and his associates to contest elections as per the wrestlers' demand.

"Since the minister has assured the wrestlers that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15 (Thursday), we will abide by it," said a senior police official.

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police has also written to wrestling federations of five nations seeking details in connection with the alleged incidents of sexual harassment by Singh, but their reply is awaited.

Once these are received, a supplementary charge sheet would be filed in the case, officials said. The notices were sent seeking photos and video of the tournaments and the CCTV footage of the places where the wrestlers stayed during their matches, they said.

The Special Investigation Team has questioned more than 180 people and also went to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh's residence in Gonda where it recorded statements of the outgoing WFI chief's relatives, colleagues, house staff and his associates.

Protest to be resumed if chargesheet not filed today

The investigators also took a woman wrestler to the official residence of Singh in New Delhi to recreate the sequence of events that led to the alleged crime. The wrestlers have threatened to resume their protest if a chargesheet is not filed by the specified period.

Show of strength by Singh

Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, addressed a rally at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh amid prob against him on June 11 to mark nine years of the Modi government. He also held a roadshow in Gonda.

He was addressing a rally at Gonda in Uttar Pradesh to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government. The rally was organised under BJP’s Mahasampark Abhiyan for the 2024 elections.

'Will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election'

The WFI chief also announced that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election once again from his Kaiserganj constituency. He lauded the work of the Modi government and spoke about the achievements of the past nine years.

Though Singh avoided any direct mention of the allegations levelled against him, he did use a couplet in Urdu to drive home the point. “Kabhi ask, kabhi gham, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai… tab ja kar zamane mein jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat ka sila, bewafa keh kar mujkho yaad kiya jata hai (This is the reward I have received for my love, they call me unfaithful. Call it notoreity or fame, they take my name with pursed lips.)” he said.

(With PTI input)

Also read- 'I saw Brij Bhushan touching female wrestlers inappropriately', says international referee Jagbir Singh

Latest India News