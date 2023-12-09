Mumbai: Body of newborn found dumped in hospital dustbin, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, the body of a newborn baby was found inside a dustbin on the premises of a civic-run hospital in Mumbai, an official said on Saturday. Following the discovery of the body, the Mumbai Police have registered a case.

The incident unfolded when a sweeper, working at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, popular as Sion Hospital, found the body of a newborn baby inside a dustbin of a washroom. He informed the on-duty doctors about the discovery.

Case registered

According to the initial investigation, the newborn was examined by the doctors and they declared the baby dead. The doctors sent the body for post-mortem and alerted the police.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of infants) against an unidentified woman, said the official from Sion police station. The police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the hospital to get more leads, he added.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Six killed, eight injured as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune

Also Read: Maharashtra: Khichdi scam reaches Sanjay Raut's doors as agency to question kin

(With PTI inputs)