Maharashtra: Khichdi scam reaches Sanjay Raut's doors as agency to question kin

Uddhav Thackeray faction's Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's troubles are set to increase as the probing agency is preparing to investigate his kin in connection with the Khichdi scam. According to reports, the Economic Offenses Unit (EOW) of Mumbai Police unearthed crucial evidence during the investigation in connection to the Khichdi scam case which is worth approximately Rs 6.37 crore.

Money sent to Sanjay Raut's family account

According to Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police, Rs 14.75 lakh went into the account of Sanjay Raut's daughter Vidhita Sanjay Raut. At the same time, Rs 7.75 lakh was sent to the account of Sanjay Raut's brother Sandeep Raut. Apart from this, Rs 45 lakh has been sent to the account of Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Sanjay Raut.

Another Shiv Sena (UBT) leader questioned

Earlier in September this year, the EOW, which is probing an alleged scam in `khichdi’ distribution during the COVID-19 pandemic, had found some related transactions in the bank accounts of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar and Yuva Sena functionary Suraj Chavan. Kirtikar is the son of former Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar. Gajanan Kirtikar, incidentally, is now with the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The EOW suspects that Amol Kirtikar helped a private firm get the contract to provide khichdi to stranded migrant workers during the pandemic from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) .