Two bodies recovered after massive fire in building near Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty

After a massive fire broke out at a four-storey building near Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai, two charred bodies have been recovered, according to a fire official on Sunday.

The fire was reported at around 10 pm on the third and fourth of the building located at the Gomati Bhavan Building on Ranganekar Road. As many as eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were rushed to the site. It took six hours to douse the level-two (major) fire, said the official.

The bodies were found in a bedroom and bathroom of a house on the third floor, he said, adding that three people were rescued from the building. The cause of the fire remains unknown as of now and an investigation is underway.

At least five lines were used for fire-fighting, including two from the staircases, one each from the north and south side of an adjacent building and one high-pressure line from angus ladder, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

