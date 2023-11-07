Mumbai: Air Pollution worsens, AQI at 301, Bombay High Court steps in

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai pollution

In a bid to ease air pollution woes, the Bombay High Court has put a temporary ban on construction work and ordered the bursting of firecrackers from 7 pm to 10 pm only. The Air Quality Index has reached 301 in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Mumbai civic body has started washing the roads in the city as part of the measures to reduce air pollution which has become a matter of concern over the last few weeks. According to the state government's pollution control meter installed in CST, on Tuesday the air quality of Mumbai is in the category of unhealthy.

AREA AQI Sion 220 Malad 247 Colaba 205 Worli 238 Deonar 275 BKC 225

As per reports, bridges and metro flyovers are being built continuously in Mumbai city. The dust coming out from the construction is increasing the level of pollution in the city. Due to this during the hearing of the case on Monday, the court reprimanded the concerned department and said that if the air quality is not improved by Friday, public construction work will be banned for a few days.

Not only this, in view of Diwali, the court has given instructions to burn firecrackers only from 7 pm to 10 pm. Along with this, it has also been said that all the rules should be strictly followed at the ground level.