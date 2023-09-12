Maratha reservation row: Manoj Jarange agrees to break hunger strike in CM, Deputy CMs presence

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Manoj Jarange during hunger strike

Maratha reservation row : Manoj Jarange Patil, who is agitating for Maratha reservation, has agreed to break his hunger strike in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Udayan Raje Bhosale.

He further said that he would break the hunger strike but not move away from the place of agitation. Meanwhile, he has given one month to the government to take the necessary steps for the reservation of the Maratha community.

He has announced a huge meeting of the Maratha society on October 12.

ALSO READ | Maratha reservation row: All-party meet passes resolution urging Manoj Jarange to end his strike

ALSO READ | Maratha quota row: Those who provide documents will be inducted in OBC's Kunbis, says CM Shinde