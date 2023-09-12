Tuesday, September 12, 2023
     
Maratha reservation row: Manoj Jarange agrees to break hunger strike in CM, Deputy CMs presence

Jarange further said that he would break the hunger strike but not move away from the place of agitation.

Reported By : Rajesh Kumar Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: September 12, 2023 16:01 IST
Manoj Jarange during hunger strike
Image Source : FILE Manoj Jarange during hunger strike

Maratha reservation row: Manoj Jarange Patil, who is agitating for Maratha reservation, has agreed to break his hunger strike in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Udayan Raje Bhosale.  

He further said that he would break the hunger strike but not move away from the place of agitation. Meanwhile, he has given one month to the government to take the necessary steps for the reservation of the Maratha community. 

He has announced a huge meeting of the Maratha society on October 12.

