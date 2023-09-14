Maratha reservation row: CM Eknath Shinde to meet activist Manoj Jarange today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maratha reservation row

Amid the ongoing Maratha quota row in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday may meet activist Manoj Jarange and urge him to end his indefinite hunger strike. Jarange has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of central Maharashtra, more than 400 kms from Mumbai, demanding reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category for the Maratha community.

Demands of the Maratha quota activist:

The state government should start issuing 'Kunbi' caste certificates to the Maratha community

All the police cases against Maratha quota protesters should be withdrawn

The police officials who ordered the lathi-charge on protesters should be suspended

All these assurances should be given in writing

CM Eknath Shinde, both deputy CMs, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati should be present at the time of the withdrawal of the fast

Govt sets up 5-member panel

This will allow Marathas from the Marathwada region — which was part of Nizam's Hyderabad state till 1948 — to avail of quota benefits as Kunbis are now categorized as OBCs. The state government has set up a five-member panel headed by Judge Sandeep Shinde (retired) to determine the Standard Operating Procedures, including legal and administrative framework, for giving caste certificates to Maratha community members who have been described as `Kunbis' in the Nizam-era documents.

The Maharashtra activist also said he was giving one month's time to the Maharashtra government so that a state-appointed committee could prepare its report on the Maratha reservation. “I want Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to come here so that I can withdraw my fast for the Maratha quota. We will subsequently continue a chain fasting along with my supporters at the same protest site, Jarange told reporters on Tuesday night.