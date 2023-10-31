Tuesday, October 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maratha reservation: Hemant Godse, MP from Shinde faction from Nashik, tenders resignation

Maratha reservation: Hemant Godse, MP from Shinde faction from Nashik, tenders resignation

Maratha reservation: A curfew was imposed in parts of Maharashtra's Beed district after large-scale violence and arson during the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation with two MLAs and a former state minister facing the ire of protesters

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: October 31, 2023 10:56 IST
Hemant Godse
Image Source : X Hemant Godse

Hemant Godse, an MP from the Shinde faction from Nashik, on Tuesday, sent his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the ongoing fierce Maratha reservation movement. Maratha community members, led by activist Manoj Jarange, have launched a fresh round of agitation to press for a quota in government jobs and educational institutions. Jarange has been on an indefinite fast at a village in Jalna district since October 25. On Monday, Beed district saw large-scale violence during the Maratha quota agitation. Earlier, Shinde faction MP from Hingoli Hemant Patil had also sent his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. 

BJP MLA quits

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Beed district in central Maharashtra also tendered his resignation from the legislative assembly in support of the Maratha reservation demand. Laxman Pawar, the MLA from Gevrai assembly segment, said the Maratha quota issue is pending for years. The BJP is part of the state's Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition where the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is also a constituent. Laxman Pawar's decision comes in the wake of the Shiv Sena MPs from Nashik and Hingoli in Maharashtra, both loyalists of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, quitting in support of the Maratha reservation demand.

Beed worst-affected district

Internet services were also been shut in Beed in central Maharashtra, an official said. The agitation became intense from midnight of October 29 when buses and government vehicles of various officials were torched in the district, it said. The curfew was enforced in a periphery of 5 kilometres from the collector office, head offices of talukas along with all national highways passing through the district, the order said.

Related Stories
Maharashtra: Fresh protests held in Latur seeking quota for Maratha community

Maharashtra: Fresh protests held in Latur seeking quota for Maratha community

'Reservation for Marathas won't affect OBC quota', assures Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

'Reservation for Marathas won't affect OBC quota', assures Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis

'OBC quota will not be diluted while giving reservation to Maratha community', says CM Eknath Shinde

'OBC quota will not be diluted while giving reservation to Maratha community', says CM Eknath Shinde

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Maratha News

Latest News