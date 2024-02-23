Manohar Joshi: Remembering Shiv Sena stalwart's political journey, legacy

Follow us on Image Source : X Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi breathed his last in the wee hours on Friday in Mumbai after being hospitalized following a cardiac arrest. He passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai's P D Hinduja Hospital. In a statement issued by the hospital, it was confirmed that Joshi was severely ill upon admission. The statement indicated that he suffered a cardiac event and was under close observation by medical professionals.

Manohar Joshi's early life

Joshi was born in Raigad district of Maharashtra in a Brahmin family in 1937. He received his Master of Arts and LLB degrees from Mumbai University.

Manohar Joshi's political legacy

A stalwart of the Shiv Sena, Joshi began his career by being elected to the Legislative Council and served three terms from 1972 to 1989. He also became the Mayor of Mumbai from 1976 to 1977. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly from a Shiv Sena ticket in 1990.

Joshi served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999, making history as the first leader from the undivided Shiv Sena to hold the state's top position. Additionally, he represented the people as a Member of Parliament and served as the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 during the tenure of the Vajpayee government.

He was elected for a six-year term to the Rajya Sabha on 20 March 2006 after being defeated in the previous Lok Sabha election in the Central Mumbai constituency. This was not Joshi's first health setback. Last year in May, he was admitted to the same hospital after experiencing a brain haemorrhage, indicating ongoing health challenges.

