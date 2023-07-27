Maharashtra weather: Schools, colleges in Palghar, other districts to be shut on July 28 amid heavy rain alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Commuters wait in queue at Andheri Station amid monsoon rainfall in Mumbai

Maharashtra weather: All the schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Palghar district will be closed tomorrow (July 28) amid heavy rainfall alert. Schools in Ratnagiri and Thane districts will also remain shut on Friday.

13 NDRF teams on standby:

In the wake of heavy rains and floods in Maharashtra, 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are kept on standby in various districts in the state. Amid the heavy rainfall, different areas of Mumbai City witnessed waterlogging today (July 27).

According to India Meteorological Department, Mumbai has received over 90 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall till Thursday. The Average monsoon rainfall in Mumbai is 2300 mm and the number has already touched 2128 mm. The number marks 92.5 per cent of the annual average rainfall in Mumbai.

Mumbai schools shut:

All schools and colleges remained closed in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday as heavy rain battered the state. The direction issued by the municipal corporation would apply to all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges.

Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "In view of the heavy rainfall, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs for tomorrow, July 27.”

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26. The Weather Department said that Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 25 to 8:30 AM on July 26."

Rainfall in Mumbai:

Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 0830 IST of July 25 to 0830 IST of July 26 Rainfall in mm Santacruz 86.1, Colaba 44.6, Bandra 58.0, Dahisar 112.0, Ram mandir 87.5, Chembur 32.5, Byculla 16.0, CSMT 43.0, Matunga 21.0, Sion 51.0," tweeted the IMD.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, "Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM."



