Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP leads protest against toll collection on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Shiv Sena activists on Friday (October 20) staged a protest against the toll collection on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway claiming that traffic gets held up on the highway for a number of hours causing problems to the commuters.

Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit led the protest in which activists and locals participated and carried banners and placards and shouted slogans against toll collection.

“Traffic gets held up on the highway for four to five hours before and after monsoon and citizens have to face severe problems,” Gavit told reporters.

“While it takes three to three and half hours to travel from Surat to Virar, it takes people four to five hours to reach Ghodbunder Road (Thane) from the Vasai-Virar area in Palghar,” he added.

He said that the traffic jam is problematic for pregnant women, and those suffering from medical emergencies.

Gavit claimed that 55 people had lost their lives while travelling from Virar to Ghodbunder in the last six months.

'Held meeting with officials, but no impact'

He said that he held meetings with senior officials including municipal commissioners, police commissioner, district superintendent of police, collector, however, there was no impact due to which he protested.

"For the time being, they have started filling potholes. But it will not solve the problems. The road needs to be repaired completely," he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has assured that substandard road works won't be tolerated and FIRs will be registered against contractors who are found to be carrying out substandard work, and they will be blacklisted, Gavit said.