Maharashtra: Two rickshaw drivers kidnap woman passenger, try to rape her

Image Source : PTI Two rickshaw drivers kidnap woman passenger

Maharashtra: In a shocking and shameful incident, two rickshaw drivers allegedly abducted a woman passenger in a bid to rape her. They pushed the victim out of their three-wheeler when two policemen heard her screams and gave chase. According to police, the two rickshaw drivers were nabbed after a chase. The incident happened on Friday around 10.45 pm under Manpada police station limits in Dombivali in the district.

"The woman hailed an autorickshaw to go to Kolegaon Naka after praying at a temple in Khidkali. There was already a man, also a driver, inside the autorickshaw when she boarded it. The driver sped past the spot where the woman intended to alight, while the other person in the vehicle took out a screw driver," Senior Inspector Suresh Madane told PTI.

Two cops heard the victim's screams

"The driver Prabhakar Patil (22) and his associate Vaibhav Tare (19) forced her to take off her clothes and were about to rape her when her screams were heard by two patrolling policemen Atul Bhoiye and Sudhir Hase," he said.

As per the information provided by Madane, the two accused while fleeing pushed the woman out of the vehicle after Hase and Bhoiye gave chase to them. Meanwhile, the victim received injuries when she was pushed out of the vehicle for which she is undergoing treatment.

One of them attacked the policemen

"However, both of them were nabbed by Hase and Bhoiye some distance away. One of them attacked the policemen with the screw driver. Our probe has found Tare is a history-sheeter with cases against his name in Mumbra police station," the official added.

Patil and Tare have been charged under Indian Penal Code provisions for kidnapping, criminal intimidation, assaulting a woman to disrobe her, sexual harassment and other offences, Madane informed.