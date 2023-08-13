Maharashtra: Over 20 patients die overnight at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital

As many as 23 patients admitted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa of Maharashtra's Thane district died in one night due to alleged overcrowding and insufficient doctors, officials said on Sunday (August 13).

Among those dead, over a dozen patients were admitted to ICU, and several others in the general ward.

Effect of closure of civil hospital

According to the officials, some patients who were above 80 years of age died due to last-minute arrival from the private hospital to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

Recently, when 5 people died in a single day, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and other parties protested in front of the hospital.

What did Municipal Commissioner say?

However, according to Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar, 18 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours at the hospital.

He said that he has briefed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the issue and added that a committee will be constituted for an investigation into the incident.

"18 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours. Some of the patients who have died were already receiving treatment for various ailments including chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, road accident and other reasons. I have briefed the CM on these deaths. A committee will be constituted for an impartial investigation into this incident to find out if the patients received optimal treatment," Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

CM Shinde’s district

Thane district belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Recently, Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had laid the foundation stone of the Super Specialty Cancer Hospital in Thane. A multi-specialty hospital is being constructed by demolishing the building of the District General Hospital at that place.

(Report: Rizwan Sheikh)