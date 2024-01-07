Sunday, January 07, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Raj Thackeray causes uproar at toll booth, issues warning in 'MNS style' | WATCH

Raj Thackeray causes uproar at toll booth, issues warning in 'MNS style' | WATCH

Raj Thackeray, accompanied by party workers, ordered the toll booth to open, allowing vehicles, including an ambulance, to pass without toll charges. In a video, he issued a stern warning to toll booth workers, threatening MNS-style intervention with bamboo if improvements weren't made.

Reported By : Atul Kumar Singh Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Pimpri
Updated on: January 07, 2024 22:56 IST
Raj Thackeray
Image Source : INDIA TV MNS chief Raj Thackeray is confronting toll booth workers.

A video from Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, reveals MNS chief Raj Thackeray confronting toll booth workers. Following an event in Pimpri Chinchwad, Thackeray expressed anger upon returning to Mumbai, witnessing prolonged traffic jams and an ambulance stuck due to gridlock. MNS leader Raj Thackeray, along with party workers, disembarked from their vehicles, reached the toll booth, and ordered the removal of all vehicles, including an ambulance, without toll charges.

Video captures Thackeray's confrontation with toll booth workers

Thackeray, visibly upset by the lengthy traffic jam at the Pimpri Chinchwad toll booth, addressed toll booth workers sternly. The incident occurred around 7 PM today. Thackeray, accompanied by his party workers, approached the toll booth, had it opened, and allowed the passage of all vehicles. Subsequently, he issued a strong warning to the toll booth workers in Marathi, stating, "If you don't improve, we will handle it in the MNS style with bamboo... Such a long traffic jam is here at the toll booth... An ambulance is not visible in it." The video of Raj Thackeray making these remarks has also surfaced, showing him confronting toll booth workers. Several MNS workers were present during this incident.

Discussion with CM Shinde on the Marathi signboard issue

Last month, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the issue of toll collection and placing Marathi signboards outside shops in the state. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this meeting took place in the official bungalow 'Varsha.' Thackeray had criticised the state government for its 'failure' to implement the Supreme Court's directive on placing Marathi signboards outside shops and other establishments. He claimed that the ruling coalition only indulges in 'verbal expenditures (talk without action)' on Marathi and Hindutva issues.

Also read | Congress appoints coordinators for 46 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra | DETAILS

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Maharashtra News

Latest News