Congress appoints coordinators for 46 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra | DETAILS

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appointed coordinator for 46 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra. Congress, which is already a party of MVA (Maha Vikash Aghadi) along with Shiv Sena (UT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP, will negotiate seat-sharing under a new newly formed set-up - I.N.D.I.A bloc.

The prominent appointees are:

Ashok Chavan - Hingoli

Balasaheb Thorat - Shirdi

Prithviraj Chavan - Kolhapur

Amit Deshmukh - Nashik

Aslam Shaikh - Mumbai North West

Bhai Jagtap - Ratnagiri Sindhudurg

Naseem Khan - Dhule

Parineeti Shinde - Raver

MVA will win 40 to 41 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: Congress

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would win 40 to 41 Lok Sabha seats, out of the total 48 in the state, in the upcoming general elections. Addressing a press conference here, he said the MVA's seat-sharing formula was ready and that there was no dispute among the three constituents.

"Soon, the decision about seat-sharing will be announced. We have no dispute among ourselves. The real dispute is going on in the 'Mahayuti' (ruling alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP of Ajit Pawar camp). They are claiming any number- 45, 48," Patole said.

"But I can say that in Maharashtra, MVA will have its maximum MPs after the 2024 elections. Recent surveys showed that maximum seats will go to the MVA and that the number is increasing as the MVA will win 40 to 41 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Patole claimed.